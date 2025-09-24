Asia Cup 2025: Super Four points table, qualification scenario after Pakistan beat Sri Lanka

Pakistan's Hussain Talat celebrates taking a wicket during their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match against Sri Lanka at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 23, 2025. — ACC

ABU DHABI: Pakistan edged past defending champions Sri Lanka by five wickets in the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match here at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Put into bat first, Sri Lanka could only accumulate 133/8 in their allotted 20 overs despite Kamindu Mendis’s gutsy half-century.

The left-handed batter top-scored with a valiant 50 off 44 deliveries with the help of three fours and two sixes.

Besides him, captain Charith Asalanka (20) and Chamika Karunaratne (17 not out) were the notable run-getters for Sri Lanka.

Shaheen Shah Afridi was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan, taking three wickets for just 26 runs in his four overs, followed by Hussain Talat and Haris Rauf with two each, while Abrar Ahmed chipped in with one scalp.

In response, Pakistan had to do the hard yards to chase down the 134-run target as they lost five wickets in the process.

Mohammad Nawaz top-scored for Pakistan with an unbeaten 38 off 24 deliveries, studded with three fours and as many sixes, followed by fellow all-rounder Hussain Talat, who made 32 not out from 30 deliveries, featuring four boundaries.

Pakistan’s five-wicket victory with 12 balls to spare lifted them to the second position in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four standings with two points in as many matches, only behind arch-rivals India, who hold the top spot due to a superior net run rate.

Defending champions Sri Lanka, who suffered their second consecutive defeat in the Super Four stage, succumbed to the bottom with a negative net run rate of 0.59,

Meanwhile, Bangladesh remained third with two points, boasting a net run rate of 0.121.



Teams Matches Wins Losses Points Net Run Rate India 1 1 0 2 0.689 Pakistan 2 1 1 2 0.226 Bangladesh 1 1 0 2 0.121 Sri Lanka 2 0 2 0 -0.590

Furthermore, Pakistan’s hard-earned victory over Sri Lanka diminished the latter’s hopes of qualifying for the final, as they now need Bangladesh to win both of their remaining games, besides securing a victory over India in their final Super Four match.

Furthermore, if the outcomes of the aforementioned fixtures come out in Sri Lanka’s favour, they would still hope to overhaul the net run rates of Pakistan and India to qualify for the summit clash.

However, if India beat Bangladesh in their Super Four match, scheduled to be played on Wednesday, then Thursday’s fixture between Pakistan and the Tigers would become a virtual semi-final, while marking the end of Sri Lanka’s Asia Cup 2025 campaign.