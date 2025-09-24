Asia Cup 2025: Fans applaud Abrar-Hasaranga gesture, slam India’s attitude

ABU DHABI: Pakistan and Sri Lanka’s spinners Abrar Ahmed and Wanindu Hasaranga won hearts worldwide after sharing a heartwarming display of mutual respect at the end of their Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.
The two cricketers were seen smiling and hugging after the match, following a lighthearted on-field exchange where both mimicked each other’s wicket celebrations.
What began as playful banter — Abrar imitating Hasaranga’s celebration after dismissing him, followed by Hasaranga returning the gesture when he removed Saim Ayub — ended in a memorable moment of sportsmanship.
Instead of friction, both players embraced the rivalry with humour, earning widespread praise. Fans flooded social media with clips and images of the gesture, calling it “true sportsmanship” and “the beauty of cricket.”
Some supporters even compared their behaviour to that of Indian players, who have faced criticism for avoiding handshakes with Pakistani cricketers during the same tournament.
Many fans accused India of showing “zero sportsmanship” and allowing politics to overshadow the spirit of the game.
For cricket lovers, the Abrar-Hasaranga exchange stood out as more than just a fun highlight — it became a lesson in humility and respect.
Meanwhile, on the field, Pakistan clinched a five-wicket win over Sri Lanka to keep their hopes alive for a spot in the Asia Cup 2025 final.
For the unversed, the green shirts will now face Bangladesh in their next Super Four clash on Thursday.
