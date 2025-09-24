Asia Cup 2025: Fans applaud Abrar-Hasaranga gesture, slam India’s attitude

Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga (left) and Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed share a heartwarming moment after their Super Four match of the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on September 23, 2025. – X

ABU DHABI: Pakistan and Sri Lanka’s spinners Abrar Ahmed and Wanindu Hasaranga won hearts worldwide after sharing a heartwarming display of mutual respect at the end of their Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

The two cricketers were seen smiling and hugging after the match, following a lighthearted on-field exchange where both mimicked each other’s wicket celebrations.

What began as playful banter — Abrar imitating Hasaranga’s celebration after dismissing him, followed by Hasaranga returning the gesture when he removed Saim Ayub — ended in a memorable moment of sportsmanship.

Instead of friction, both players embraced the rivalry with humour, earning widespread praise. Fans flooded social media with clips and images of the gesture, calling it “true sportsmanship” and “the beauty of cricket.”

Just loved this.. friendly banter during the game, at the end of the game, they are brothers. incredible Sportsmanship.. lot to learn from this for all cricketers. #PAKVSL #AsiaCup2025 pic.twitter.com/iOCiTToXm5 — Nibraz Ramzan (@nibraz88cricket) September 23, 2025

See that moment between Abrar and Hasaranga? Copying each other’s celebrations as playful on-field banter, then laughing and hugging it out in the end. That’s the beauty of this sport. That’s true sportsmanship. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nWVzaUidAu — Brashna Kasi (@Brashnaa) September 23, 2025

Lovely moment between Hasaranga and Abrar.



This is what you call banter and sportsmanship. All fun on the field and friends off it. pic.twitter.com/30cTNYxeBx — yang goi (@GongR1ght) September 23, 2025

#PAKvsSL



It's called sportsmanship, no matter how much aggression there is on the field, when the match is over, they respect each other, and only those with high morals can do this.



Abrar and Hasaranga ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/DqxmK2c5dm — Umar Farooq (@mepatriotic) September 23, 2025

Friendship on and off the field! 🤩🏏 Abrar Ahmed and Wanindu Hasaranga sharing smiles and good vibes after the game 🙌💛#SLvsPAK #PAKvSL #AsiaCup2025 #Hasaranga #AbrarAhmedpic.twitter.com/E1zG2f7P0D — Yola Cricket | Asia Cup 2025 Cricket News, Updates (@Yolacricket) September 23, 2025





Some supporters even compared their behaviour to that of Indian players, who have faced criticism for avoiding handshakes with Pakistani cricketers during the same tournament.

Many fans accused India of showing “zero sportsmanship” and allowing politics to overshadow the spirit of the game.

Hasaranga and Abrar Ahmed having banter and showing sportsmanship after the match. Something the Indian cricket team can never learn!! pic.twitter.com/T7ouuMjURx — Abdullah (@AbdullahSays99_) September 23, 2025

Enjoyed Abrar vs Hasranga #PakvsSL pic.twitter.com/z9zhvoewre — Abdul Ghaffar 🇵🇰 (@GhaffarDawnNews) September 23, 2025





For cricket lovers, the Abrar-Hasaranga exchange stood out as more than just a fun highlight — it became a lesson in humility and respect.

Meanwhile, on the field, Pakistan clinched a five-wicket win over Sri Lanka to keep their hopes alive for a spot in the Asia Cup 2025 final.

For the unversed, the green shirts will now face Bangladesh in their next Super Four clash on Thursday.