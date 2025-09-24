‘Can’t say it was a perfect game,’ says Agha on Pakistan’s victory against Sri Lanka

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha (second from right) with teammates during their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match against Sri Lanka at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 23, 2025. — ACC

ABU DHABI: Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha described the five-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match as ‘not perfect’, stressing that the team needs to stop losing wickets in quick succession.

The Green Shirts, set to chase a modest 134, had to do the hard yards to prevail in the all-important fixture as they lost five wickets in the process.

Pakistan got off to a decent start to the pursuit, with their opening pair of Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman yielding 45 runs inside the batting powerplay, but lost four wickets in a span of just 16 deliveries and had consequently slipped to 57/4 in 8.1 overs.

Although an unbeaten 58-run partnership between all-rounders Mohammad Nawaz and Hussain Talat steered them over the line, their captain, Agha, was not convinced with the overall performance and called for the need to eradicate their trait of losing wickets in clusters.

“Cannot say it was a perfect game. We lost four wickets in three overs, but apart from that, it could be a perfect game but we need to stop doing that,” said Agha at the post-match presentation.

“We have been doing that since Sharjah and we need to stop that,” he added.

Amongst positives was their fielding, the highlight of which was Faheem Ashraf’s catch off Haris Rauf to dismiss Kusal Perera in the sixth over, and Agha credited coach Shane McDermott for the improvement.

“He [Shane McDermott] has been working with players really hard. We have named him 'Rockstar', and are working hard with him,” Agha continued.

“I have seen people doing extra things as well, and when you do this extra stuff, it does pay off in the ground,” he added.

After sending Sri Lanka into bat, Pakistan got off to a flying start as Shaheen Shah Afridi struck twice in his first two overs.

The left-arm pacer backed his twin strike with the prized scalp of Kamindu Mendis, who top-scored for the Lions with a 44-ball 50 and thus earned massive praise from skipper Agha, who called him a "match-winner".

“He has been outstanding since he came back in America. He has been bowling well for last so many years. He is an asset and a match-winner, and he is showing that every now and then,” Agha said of Shaheen.

The star performer for the Green Shirts, however, was Hussain Talat, who backed his economical bowling performance with an unbeaten 32-run knock and thus was adjudged the Player of the Match.

He was amply supported by Nawaz, who top-scored with an unbeaten 38 off 24 deliveries, studded with three sixes and as many fours.

Citing the duo’s performances, Agha defended their reliance on the all-rounders, asserting that it provides the team with multiple options.

“That is why we play so many all-rounders because nowadays, the game demands so many options in batting and bowling,” the Pakistan captain stated.

“I am very happy for him. Knowing him for several years, he has been working hard on his game and really happy for him. For Nawaz, he has so much potential [with the bat] and hopefully they can continue,” he added.

Salman Ali Agha then showered praise on mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed, who leaked away just eight runs in his four overs and picked up a wicket to halt the flow of runs for Sri Lanka in the middle overs.

“He [Abrar] has been bowling really well. He is someone who I go for when we are in a difficult situation. Outstanding bowler and hopefully he can continue till the season end and for many years for Pakistan.”