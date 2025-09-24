Charith Asalanka rues batting collapse in Super Four loss to Pakistan

Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka pictured at toss ahead of their Super Four match of the ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 against Pakistan at the Zayed Cricket Stadiu in Abu Dhabi on September 23, 2025. - AFP

ABU DHABI: Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka opened up after his side’s defeat to Pakistan in the Super Four clash of the ongoing ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Speaking during the post-match presentation, Asalanka admitted that early batting collapses cost his team heavily.

“If you lose five wickets before the 10th over, it will always be tough. The surface was good, but they bowled and fielded really well in the first eight to nine overs. At 57/4 and later 80/5, Pakistan were in real trouble, and that was a positive for us,” Asalanka said.

The Sri Lankan skipper, however, lauded his side’s resilience and praised Wanindu Hasaranga for his consistent contributions.

“Even though we only scored 133 runs, the fight and spirit we showed was something to be proud of. He’s (Hasaranga) always been a superstar in white-ball cricket, someone who has done so much for the country and continues to give his best,” he stated.

Pakistan’s bowlers set the tone by restricting Sri Lanka to 133/8 despite a resilient half-century from Kamindu Mendis.

Shaheen Shah Afridi removed both openers inside two overs, before Hussain Talat struck twice in his first over to leave the defending champions reeling at 58/5.

Mendis fought back with 50 off 44 balls, but lacked support as Sri Lanka struggled to build momentum.

Chasing 134, Pakistan lost early wickets to Maheesh Theekshana and Hasaranga, slipping to 57/4.

Wicketkeeper Mohammad Haris’s dismissal in the 12th over left them 80/5, but Talat and Mohammad Nawaz combined for a composed, unbeaten partnership.

Nawaz top-scored with 38 not out from 24 balls, while Talat made 32 off 30, guiding Pakistan home with 12 balls to spare.