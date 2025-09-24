USA cricket membership suspended by ICC with immediate effect

Ali Kahn of USA celebrates taking the wicket of Fakhar Zaman of Pakistan during the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 match between USA and Pakistan at Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium on June 06, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. - ICC

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially suspended the membership of USA Cricket with immediate effect, following a thorough review and extensive consultations with key stakeholders over the past year.

The decision, made by the ICC Board during its recent meeting, comes after repeated breaches by USA Cricket of its obligations under the ICC Constitution.

These include the failure to implement a functional governance structure, lack of progress toward National Governing Body status with the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC), and actions that have negatively impacted cricket’s reputation both in the United States and globally.

“The suspension is an unfortunate but necessary step to protect the long-term interests of the game,” the ICC said in a statement.

The Board emphasised that USA Cricket’s national teams will retain the right to participate in ICC events, including preparations for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games (LA28).

To ensure continuity, the ICC and its designated representatives will temporarily oversee the management and administration of USA’s national teams.

This arrangement aims to support the players, maintain momentum toward Olympic inclusion, and sustain the High-Performance & Player Development Program, which seeks to strengthen the capabilities of USA cricketers.

The ICC’s Normalisation Committee, with support from ICC management, will define the steps required for USA Cricket to have its suspension lifted and membership rights restored.

These measures will include demonstrable improvements to governance, operations, and overall functioning within the cricket ecosystem. The committee will also monitor progress and provide consultative guidance.

The ICC reaffirmed its commitment to growing cricket in the United States while safeguarding the interests of athletes and the broader sporting ecosystem.

USA Cricket had been placed ‘on notice’ at the 2024 ICC Annual General Meeting for failing to meet membership criteria, with a 12-month period granted to address these issues.

Despite assurances and commitments made to the ICC Board in July 2025, continued non-compliance led to this suspension.

USA Cricket was specifically advised to avoid any actions jeopardising cricket’s Olympic inclusion or harming the reputation of the ICC.