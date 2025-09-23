Cormier believes McGregor ‘serious’ about comeback

An undated photo of Irish Mixed Martial Artist Conor McGregor. — Instagram/mcgregorfansclub_

Daniel Cormier said Conor McGregor is serious about making a comeback at UFC White House card because he has a point to prove this time.

McGregor has not stepped into the Octagon since July 2021, when he suffered a defeat to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

His scheduled return at UFC 303 in 2024, set against Michael Chandler during International Fight Week, was ultimately cancelled due to a toe injury.

It looked increasingly unlikely that the Irishman would return to UFC after joining politics, as he is bidding for Ireland’s presidency.

However, after the U.S. President Donald Trump announced a supercard at the White House, as part of the 250th anniversary of American independence, McGregor has made up his mind for a comeback.

UFC legend Cormier also believes that McGregor is serious about his return this time because people have lost belief in him and he wants to prove them wrong.

“He’s told us time and time again that he’ll be there and he hasn’t shown up. I believe that this time, there’s a stronger possibility because of all the time that’s passed and I believe the White House is going be that big of a deal to him,” Cormier said.

“But, I think the biggest factor in why Conor McGregor may fight is because no one believes him anymore and some of that shine is starting to wear off.

“It doesn’t matter how much money you’ve got Chael, when you’re a guy that develops the level of stardom that he reached, when you’re a guy that loves the attention and the adulation and it starts to fade, then you come back and you do what you did before.”

UFC CEO Dana White has also said that McGregor is serious about a comeback this time.