Eddie Hearn reveals options for Anthony Joshua’s return

An undated photo of Anthony Joshua (Left) and his promoter Eddie Hearn. — X/@EddieHearn

Promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed options for Anthony Joshua’s return to the ring in 2026.

Joshua, who is plotting his comeback to the ring, has not fought since his defeat to Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium in September 2024, where he sustained injuries.

One boxer that has been talked a lot about by the boxing world for Joshua’s comeback in recent months has been 2016 Olympics gold winner Frenchman Tony Yoka.

When asked about Yoka, Hearn said he is definitely on a list.

He said no offers have been made yet, but he will be going to see AJ next week.

"Tony Yoka, he's definitely on a list of, I don't know, ten?” Hearn said.

“I expect it to be a top-20 guy. It's not going to be top-five. This is a comeback fight that should possess some danger to show that we're ready to roll the dice in a massive fight. Nothing really discussed, no offers made. But I'll be going to see AJ next week and we're ready to lock it in."

Anthony Joshua’s promoter said that his boxer is back in training, and his conversations have been very positive with him about locking down a date.

"Now he's back in training and my conversations over the last couple of weeks have been very positive with him about locking in a date and returning,” Hearn added.

Eddie Hearn further stated that he knows that AJ is eager to take on Tyson Fury, but both British boxers need to ‘have another fight as well’ before.

“Then I saw that post [directed at Fury]. When AJ posts something like that, you know that he's on.

"He's like 'let's go, I'm back' and that's where we're up to. So the next move is to lock in that fight in early 2026 and then we want Tyson Fury. We expect Fury to have another fight as well, if he's going to fight AJ.”