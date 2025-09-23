Boston Celtics' Tatum provides major update on injury

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts after beating the Orlando Magic in game four of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center on Apr 27, 2025. — Reuters

Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum has said he has not ruled out the possibility of playing this season, as the small forward is recovering from the injury.

Tatum is recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon.

He sustained the injury in May during the fourth quarter of Game 4 in the NBA Eastern Conference semi-final series against the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Talking to ESPN, Celtics’ small forward stated he has not said that he is not playing this season.

"First thing, I haven't said I'm not playing this season," Tatum said.

Typically, ruptured Achilles take most of the season to recover.

Tatum said full recovery is the most important thing for him; he is taking his time and not rushing it.

"The most important thing is a full recovery. And I'm not rushing it ... at all," Tatum said.

"But also, I don't go to rehab six days a week for nothing."

Talking about other players who suffered the same injury, Tatum said he is in contact with them and keeps asking them for help.

"We've all been in communication ... Dejounte, Dame, Tyrese... we're all at different points in our recovery. I text them all the time to ask 'what can you do, and what are you doing in your workouts.' We're all in the same boat, just kind of checking in on each other," Tatum concluded.

The Celtics will start the season with a clash against the Philadelphia 76ers on October 22 in Boston.