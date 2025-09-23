Asia Cup 2025: Amir lauds Agha’s captaincy in Sri Lanka clash

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha celebrates taking a wicket during their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 match against UAE at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 17, 2025. — ACC

ABU DHABI: Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir applauded Salman Ali Agha’s captaincy during the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match against Sri Lanka, underway here at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Amir, who represented Pakistan in 36 Tests, 61 ODIs and 62 T20Is, expressed his appreciation for the Pakistan captain on X, formerly Twitter.

“Great captaincy from Agha Salman so far,” wrote Amir.

Notably, Agha’s decision to bowl first after winning the toss proved beneficial as Pakistan curtailed Sri Lanka to a modest 133/8 in 20 overs.

He also made significant bowling changes, including bringing in Hussain Talat to bowl the eighth over, during which the all-rounder made two scalps to diminish Sri Lanka’s hope to amass a big total.

Talat eventually finished with economical bowling figures of 2/18 in his three overs and played a pivotal role in restricting Sri Lanka to a below-par total.

Meanwhile, ace pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was the standout bowler for the Green Shirts, taking three wickets for just 28 runs in his four overs, followed by Haris Rauf with two, while Abrar Ahmed made one scalp.

Middle-order batter Kamindu Mendis waged a lone battle for Sri Lanka and remained their top-scorer with 50 off 44 deliveries, laced with three fours and two sixes.

Besides him, captain Charith Asalanka was the notable run-getter with his 19-ball 20 in the middle.

When this story was filed, Pakistan were 8/0 in two overs, with Fakhar Zaman and Sahibzada Farhan, unbeaten on seven and one, respectively.