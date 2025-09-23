Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan hand Mendis, Shanaka unwanted T20I records

The collage of photos shows Sri Lankan batters Kusal Mendis (left) and Dasun Shanaka. - AFP

ABU DHABI: Pakistan inflicted unwanted records on Sri Lanka’s star batters Kusal Mendis and Dasun Shanaka during their Super Four clash of the ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Mendis, in just three T20Is against Pakistan, is yet to open his account, having been dismissed for consecutive ducks.

Meanwhile, Shanaka now holds the record for the most ducks in T20I cricket with 14, surpassing Bangladesh’s Soumya Sarkar and Ireland’s Paul Stirling, who have 13 each.

Former cricketers Kevin O’Brien (Ireland) and Rohit Sharma (India) have 12 ducks, while Pakistan’s Umar Akmal holds the national record with 10.

On the field, a combined effort from Pakistan’s seamers restricted Sri Lanka to a below-par total in their 20 overs. Batting first, the 2022 champions managed 133/8 despite a fighting half-century from Kamindu Mendis.

Sri Lanka got off to a shaky start as Shaheen Shah Afridi dismissed both openers – Kusal Mendis (0) and Pathum Nissanka (8) – in his first two overs. By the end of the powerplay, they had scored 53 runs but lost another wicket.

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha’s decision to bring in Hussain Talat proved decisive as the all-rounder struck twice in his first over, reducing Sri Lanka to 58/5 in 7.3 overs.

Star all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga (15) joined Kamindu for a cautious 22-run partnership before being cleaned up by Abrar Ahmed in the 13th over.

Kamindu stood firm, top-scoring for Sri Lanka with a valiant 50 off 44 balls, including three fours and two sixes, before being dismissed by Shaheen in the penultimate over.

Shaheen was the standout bowler for Pakistan, finishing with figures of 3/28 in four overs. Haris Rauf and Hussain Talat took two wickets each, while Abrar Ahmed contributed with one.