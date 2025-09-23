WATCH: Hasaranga hits back at Abrar over mimicking celebration

The collage of photos shows Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga (left) Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed. - ACC/ICC

ABU DHABI: Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga hit back at Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed by mimicking his signature celebration during their thrilling Super Four clash in the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.

The moment came after Hasaranga’s teammate, Theekshana, dismissed Fakhar Zaman on the fifth ball of the sixth over. Zaman’s shot was brilliantly caught by Hasaranga, who celebrated by copying Abrar’s signature style.





He then celebrated again after clean bowling Saim Ayub for just two, as Pakistan struggled at three wickets down while chasing Sri Lanka’s 134-run total.

Earlier in the match, Abrar Ahmed had also imitated Hasaranga’s celebration style.

Hasaranga, clean bowled for 15 off 13 balls by Abrar on the first delivery of the 13th over, watched as Abrar recreated the Sri Lankan’s iconic celebration.

Fans quickly praised Abrar for both his wicket and his entertaining antics, sharing clips widely on social media.





Pakistan’s bowlers collectively restricted Sri Lanka to a below-par total in the third Super Four match. Put into bat first, the defending champions managed 133/8 in 20 overs, despite a half-century from Kamindu Mendis.

Sri Lanka’s innings started shakily as Shaheen Shah Afridi dismissed openers Kusal Mendis (0) and Pathum Nissanka (8) within his first two overs. By the end of the powerplay, the 2022 champions had steadied, adding 53 runs but losing another wicket.

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha’s decision to bring in all-rounder Hussain Talat proved decisive. Talat struck twice in his first over, reducing Sri Lanka to 58/5 in 7.3 overs.

Following the collapse, Hasaranga (15) joined Kamindu Mendis for a cautious 22-run partnership before being clean bowled by Abrar Ahmed in the 13th over.

Kamindu Mendis fought valiantly, scoring 50 off 44 balls with three fours and two sixes, before being dismissed by Shaheen Shah Afridi in the penultimate over.

Shaheen emerged as Pakistan’s standout bowler, finishing with figures of 3/28 in four overs, while Haris Rauf and Hussain Talat took two wickets each, and Abrar Ahmed contributed one.