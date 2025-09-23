New vice-captain named as England announce squad for Ashes 2025-26

England's Brydon Carse (centre) celebrates with teammates after dismissing India's KL Rahul (not pictured) during the first day of their first Test at Headingley in Leeds on June 20, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday announced the 16-member squad for the Ashes 2025-26, scheduled to be played in Australia from November 21 to January 8.

Right-handed batter Harry Brook, who has represented England in 30 Tests, has been named as their vice-captain for the blockbuster series, replacing Ollie Pope.

Brook’s appointment as the vice-captain may lead to Jacob Bethell batting at No.3 in the Ashes, replacing Pope, who finished with 306 runs at a modest average of 34 despite scoring a century in the opening fixture.

England’s 16-member squad also marked the return of batting all-rounder Will Jacks and right-arm speedster Mark Wood.

Jacks last played a Test in December 2022 against Pakistan, while Wood has been out of action since the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy earlier this year and missed England’s home summer due to a knee injury.

In a major boost, right-arm spinner Shoaib Bashir has recovered from the finger injury, sustained during the home Test series against India, and will be available for selection in the Ashes later this year.

The Three Lions, however, sweat on the complete fitness of their captain Ben Stokes as the all-rounder is still recovering from the shoulder injury which forced him to sit out of the final Test against India.

“Test Captain Ben Stokes continues his recovery from the shoulder injury that ruled him out of the final Test against India at the Kia Oval and remains on track to be available for the start of the Test series in November,” the ECB said in a statement.

It is pertinent to mention that the blockbuster Ashes will get underway in Perth on November 21, followed by a day-night Test in Brisbane.

The third Test is scheduled to be played in Adelaide, while the remaining two fixtures will be hosted by Melbourne and Sydney, respectively.

England squad for Ashes 2025: Ben Stokes (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (vc), Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Tongue, Mark Wood.