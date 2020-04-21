Babar Azam fears lockdown may see him go 'rusty'

Photo: cricket.com.au

Star batsman Babar Azam cannot wait to get back to the cricket field as he fears that an extended break might cause him to go rusty with the bat, ESPNCricinfo reported.

"...if the break goes on, it can make me rusty, but you can’t forget your basics,” the 25-year-old said.

"It might take some time to regain the rhythm, but the base is there, and inshallah (God willing) I will be the same person that you saw a few weeks ago."



Instead of turning into a couch potato, Azam said that he is making the best of a bad situation by practicing with tennis balls in his garage.

"As a batsman, you don’t have that satisfaction until you have a bat in your hand and you are middling the ball. So I am just staying positive, getting the pleasure of batting with tennis-ball cricket with my brothers in the garage," he said.



Furthermore, in a bid to make some improvements, Azam said that was also studying footage of his own batting in a bid to identify areas that needed more work.



"I have got a chance to reflect on what I have done so far. I am analysing myself and I am watching videos of my batting and trying to see what I did when I played well, and how I could have done better,” he said.

While Azam agrees that the physical side of game is important, he explained from his own experience to reveal how the mental game is just as important.

"I used to become complacent easily if I performed well. I used to have a negative thought process and that’s the area I realised I had to cover," he said.



"But now I have told myself that whatever I do is for the team, and that is more relevant and important."

