Shaheen Shah Afridi breaks Shadab’s record during Sri Lanka clash

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates taking a wicket during their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match against Sri Lanka at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 23, 2025. — ACC

ABU DHABI: Left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi on Tuesday surpassed Shadab Khan to become the second leading wicket-taker for Pakistan in T20Is.

Shaheen achieved the milestone during Pakistan’s crucial ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match against defending champions Sri Lanka, underway here at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, by dismissing top-order batter Pathum Nissanka.

The left-arm pacer had 111 wickets in 89 matches heading into the ongoing fixture and took just two deliveries to draw level with Shadab as he got in-form Kusal Mendis caught at short mid-wicket.

He struck again in his next over, getting Nissanka caught behind to clinch second position on the list of most wickets for Pakistan in T20Is, led by fellow pacer Haris Rauf with 128 scalps in 92 innings.

Most wickets for Pakistan in Men’s T20Is

Haris Rauf – 128 wickets in 89 innings Shaheen Shah Afridi – 113 wickets in 90 innings* Shadab Khan – 112 wickets in 104 innings Shahid Afridi – 97 wickets in 96 innings Saeed Ajmal – 85 wickets in 60 innings

Prior to his twin strike against Sri Lanka, Shaheen had an underwhelming Asia Cup 2025 with the ball, as he could take three wickets in four matches.

On the contrary, the 25-year-old made handy contributions with the bat in the ongoing continental tournament, mustering 64 runs in three innings at a magnificent strike rate of 206.45.

Meanwhile, when this story was filed, Sri Lanka were comfortably placed at 53/3 by the end of the batting powerplay with captain Charith Asalanka and Kamindu Mendis, unbeaten on 17 and 10, respectively.