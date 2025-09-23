Manchester City's Donnarumma says I wanted to stay at PSG

Italy's Gianluigi Donnarumma celebrates after the match against Estonia at Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo on September 5, 2025. — Reuters

PARIS: Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma said it was difficult to leave Paris Saint-Germain before his move to Manchester City during the close season.

Donnarumma was instrumental in PSG's success at the Champions League last season, but was replaced as the number one goalkeeper following the signing of Lucas Chevalier from Lille.

At the Ballon d'Or awards ceremony on Monday, the Italian was asked if he had wanted to stay in Paris, to which he said it was difficult to decide.

“Yes, when you go through so many positive things, when you spend a lot of time with great friends, it is difficult,” Donnarumma told reporters after winning the Yashin trophy for best goalkeeper of the season.

However, Donnarumma said he is now settled at the Pep Guardiola side.

“But the truth is that I have found an extraordinary club (Manchester City), with extraordinary players, and they welcome me like a big family and that is important for me," he said.

Gianluigi Donnarumma signed a five-year contract with City after Ederson Santana de Moraes' departure.

The financial details were not disclosed, but according to British media, the club has paid 30 million pounds ($40.5 million) for Donnarumma.

With a five-year contract, the 26-year-old Italian goalie will remain at the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2030.

The 26-year-old, who joined PSG from AC Milan in 2021, recently said he is hopeful of getting fit to Manchester City’s style of play and achieving great success together with coach Guardiola.