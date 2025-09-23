Arsenal’s Madueke likely to be ruled out with knee injury

Arsenal's Noni Madueke waves to the crowd during the Premier League match against Nottingham Forest at Emirates Stadium in London on September 13, 2025. — Reuters

Arsenal winger Noni Madueke is likely to be ruled out for around two months after sustaining a knee injury during his side’s 1-1 draw against Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium on 21 September.

The 23-year-old was replaced by Bukayo Saka at the halftime mark against City.

Scans conducted on Monday confirmed damage to his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

The injury is not considered long-term, but Madueke is set to miss a crucial period of Arsenal’s season.

The setback leaves manager Mikel Arteta with limited options on the flanks. Club captain Bukayo Saka is also not yet fully match-fit, and Arteta is expected to turn to younger players such as teenager Max Dowman in upcoming fixtures.

Madueke, who joined Arsenal in the summer for approximately £52 million, has been a regular starter, featuring in five of the six matches across competitions.

Keeping the situation in mind, former Arsenal striker Emmanuel Adebayor has urged Arteta to carefully manage his attacking players amid the mounting pressure.

"That's where man management becomes very important because you have to be talking to all these players to keep them happy all the time even knowing that they're on the bench,” he told to the media.

He added that keeping high-profile attackers motivated would be one of Arteta’s biggest challenges.

“This is when you need a manager that can calm the situation down. We have never seen Arteta go through those moments, and I think this is the right year for him to go through this,” the 41-year-old said.

It is pertinent to mention that Arsenal now turn their attention to the EFL Cup third-round tie against Port Vale on 24 September, where Arteta is expected to make adjustments to his squad to cope with the injury blow.