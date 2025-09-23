Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan win toss, elect to bowl first against Sri Lanka

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha (left) flips the coin as Sri Lanka’s Charith Asalanka makes the call at the toss for their ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 23, 2025. — ACC

ABU DHABI: Pakistan have won the toss and opted to field first against Sri Lanka in the high-stakes ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match here at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Abrar Ahmed.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera and Nuwan Thushara.

Head-to-head

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have come face-to-face 23 times in T20Is, with Pakistan leading the head-to-head record with 13 victories, while Sri Lanka triumphed on 10 occasions.

In the T20 format of the Men’s Asia Cup T20, however, Sri Lanka boast a dominant record with two victories in three meetings against Pakistan, including their triumph in the final of the 2022 edition of the continental tournament.

Whereas, in the last five encounters against Pakistan in the shortest format, Sri Lanka are unbeaten.

Matches: 23

Pakistan: 13

Sri Lanka: 10

Form Guide

The two teams enter the all-important fixture with similar momentum as they are coming off a defeat in their respective opening matches of the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four stage.

Sri Lanka succumbed to a four-wicket defeat at the hands of Bangladesh on Saturday, while Pakistan suffered a six-wicket defeat against fierce rivals India the following day.

Pakistan are at the bottom of the Super Four standings due to an inferior net run rate to third-placed Sri Lanka.

Pakistan: L, W, L, W, W (most recent first)

Sri Lanka: L, W, W, W, W