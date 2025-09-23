‘Every team has the ability to beat India,’ says Phil Simmons ahead of Super Four clash

Bangladesh coach Phil Simmons is interviewed ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 group match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on February 27, 2025 in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. - AFP

DUBAI: Bangladesh head coach Phil Simmons is confident his team can challenge India in the Super Four clash of the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025, despite India’s dominant form in the tournament.

Simmons exuded confidence and stressed that the outcome of the match will depend entirely on performance on the day rather than past results.

“Every team has the ability to beat India. The game is played on the day. It’s not about what India have done before; it’s about what happens on Wednesday. It’s what happens during that three-and-a-half-hour period, and we will try to play as best we can and hope to force mistakes in India’s armory. That’s the way we win games,” Simmons said.

He further highlighted the importance of belief and seising opportunities.

“Having sat down today and discussed things, there’s a lot of belief that we have a chance. If we get a break in the game, we have to hold on to it and take the chances, and we will have an opportunity to win a game against India,” he added.

Historically, Bangladesh have struggled against India in T20 internationals, winning only once in 17 meetings—and that too in a bilateral series. In multinational tournaments, India remain unbeaten against the Tigers.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh suffered an injury scare ahead of the crucial fixture as captain Litton Das picked up a back strain during training at the ICC Academy Ground on September 22.

The 30-year-old felt discomfort on the left side of his waist while attempting a square cut and had to leave practice after being assessed by team physio Bayzid ul Islam.

“We will have a look at him (Litton) today because, from outside, he looks quite okay, but we need to conduct a medical assessment before making a final call,” a Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) official said.