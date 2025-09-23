‘Full support’: Naqvi meets Masood, Mahmood ahead of South Africa Tests

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi (centre) in conversation with Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood (left) and interim coach Azhar Mahmood on September 23, 2025. — PCB

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi held a meeting with Test captain Shan Masood and interim red-ball head coach Azhar Mahmood ahead of their two-match home series against South Africa.

According to the cricket board, Naqvi discussed the national team's preparation for the upcoming assignment with the captain and interim head coach and ensured ‘full support’.

“My full support is with you for the Test series against South Africa,” Naqvi told Masood and Mahmood.

For the unversed, Pakistan will host South Africa for a two-match series from October 12 to 24, which will launch their new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27.

The first Test will be staged at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium from October 12 to 16, followed by the second Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from October 20 to 24.

Earlier this week, sources had claimed that Pakistan’s Test squad for the upcoming home series against South Africa is expected to be announced next week, while a preparatory camp is likely to begin on September 30.

Whereas the National Cricket Academy’s (NCA) red-ball camp will now conclude on September 26.

South Africa’s Test squad is set to arrive in Lahore during the first week of October.

This will be South Africa’s first Test series in Pakistan since January 2021, when the hosts triumphed 2-0.

Following the red-ball contests, both sides will clash in three T20 Internationals (T20Is) and as many ODIs from October 28 to November 8.