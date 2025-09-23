Former Test umpire Dickie Bird passes away at 92

Former umpire Harold Dickie Bird gestures as umpires as rain delays the start of the 1st Metro Bank One Day International between England and Ireland at Headingley on September 20, 2023 in Leeds, England. - AFP

LONDON: Former Test umpire Harold “Dickie” Bird, one of cricket’s most iconic and respected figures, has died at the age of 92, Yorkshire County Cricket Club confirmed on Tuesday.

Bird, renowned worldwide for his integrity, humour, and distinctive umpiring style, stood in 66 Test matches and 69 one-day internationals, including three World Cup finals.

In a statement, Yorkshire described him as “one of cricket’s most beloved figures,” adding that he had passed away peacefully at home.

“Dickie Bird enjoyed an illustrious career as an international umpire, writing his name into history as the most famous and popular official in the game’s history,” the club said.

“He is synonymous with Yorkshire Cricket, where he remained one of the most loyal supporters. In 2014, he was named president of Yorkshire County Cricket Club, a role he carried out with pride and distinction.”

Before taking up umpiring, Bird played county cricket for Yorkshire and Leicestershire but earned global recognition through his officiating career.

“Over a distinguished career, he officiated in 66 Test matches and 69 one-day internationals, including three World Cup finals — earning the admiration of players and fans alike,” the club added.