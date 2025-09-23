Lionel Messi reacts to PSG’s Ousmane Dembele winning Ballon d’Or

Dembele was crowned winner of Ballon d’Or on Monday

September 23, 2025
This collage of photos shows Argentina captain Lionel Messi (left) and Ousmane Dembele. — Reuters 

Lionel Messi reacted to his former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teammate Ousmane Dembele winning the Ballon d’Or 2025.

Dembele was crowned the winner of the 2025 Men’s Ballon d’Or at a glittering ceremony in Paris on Monday.

Dembele played a decisive role in PSG’s historic campaign, guiding the club to its first-ever UEFA Champions League triumph.

Dembele was ranked above Lamine Yamal in second and Vitinha third.

After winning the award, PSG striker shared a post on his Instagram account expressing delight at winning the award.

"Lots of joy, pride and emotion. A dream come true. Thank you to all those who have always supported me throughout this journey. #ballondor"

Lionel Messi commented on his post, writing:

"Great Ous!!! Congratulations, I'm very happy for you. You deserve it"

The French forward had an outstanding 2024-25 season, recording 35 goals and 16 assists in 53 appearances across competitions for treble-winners PSG.

However, Yamal’s father, Mounir Nasraou, believes his son is the best player in the world right now and ‘this is the biggest moral damage done to a human being’ by giving the Ballon d’Or award to Dembele instead of Lamine Yamal.

"I think this is the biggest, I won't say theft, but moral damage done to a human being because I believe Lamine Yamal is the best player in the world by far, by a huge margin," Nasraou said.

"It's not because he's my son but because he's the best player in the world. I believe there are no rivals. Lamine is Lamine Yamal. Something very strange has happened here. Next year there will be a Spanish Ballon d'Or winner."

