‘No extra pressure against India,’ says Pakistan women's captain Fatima Sana

Pakistan bowler Fatima Sana fields the ball during match one of the Women's T20 International Series between Ireland and Pakistan at Clontarf Cricket Club in Dublin. - AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan women’s team captain Fatima Sana expressed confidence in her side’s preparations and goals for the upcoming ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, scheduled to be held in India and Sri Lanka from September 30 to November 2.

Speaking during the team’s pre-departure press conference on Monday, the 23-year-old all-rounder said her side was determined to make a strong start in the tournament.

“We will deliver good results in the World Cup, and our aim is to start well so that it helps us improve going forward. We should focus on the positives from the series,” said Fatima.

Highlighting the progress made in the batting department, Sana stated the team had gained valuable confidence from recent performances.

She stressed that the players were learning to cope with the demands of high-pressure matches and would look to build rhythm from their opening fixtures.

“Our batting has been encouraging and will benefit us in the World Cup. Every match comes with pressure, but there won’t be any extra pressure against India. Before that, we play Bangladesh, which will help us build good momentum.”

The skipper further emphasised the importance of handling pressure positively.

“The more pressure we put on ourselves, the greater it becomes, so we will treat the World Cup games like normal matches. We have also improved our strike rate, and our aim is to reach the semifinals by focusing on ourselves,” she said.

Pakistan women’s team head coach Mohammad Wasim also shared his optimism about the squad’s readiness.

“Our preparations had started in Karachi, followed by a camp in Lahore and a three-match series. Our batting is going well, and we are heading to the World Cup with solid preparation. Our performance will be better in the tournament,” he stated.

This will be Fatima Sana’s first major tournament as captain, though she previously led the team successfully during the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Lahore earlier this year, guiding Pakistan to a 100 percent win record and securing qualification.

Pakistan will play all their group-stage matches at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo. Should they qualify, the semifinal (October 29) and final (November 2) will also be staged at the same venue.

The squad also features six players set to make their ODI World Cup debuts: Natalia Parvaiz (eight ODIs, 24 T20Is), Rameen Shamim (eight ODIs, 11 T20Is), Sadaf Shamas (15 ODIs, 12 T20Is), Sadia Iqbal (27 ODIs, 50 T20Is), Shawaal Zulfiqar (three ODIs, nine T20Is) and Syeda Aroob Shah (two ODIs, 15 T20Is).

Pakistan women's 15-member squad:

Fatima Sana (captain), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (vice-captain), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wicket-keeper) and Syeda Aroob Shah.

