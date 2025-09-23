Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka suffer major setback ahead of Pakistan clash

Sri Lanka's Dushmantha Chameera (fourth from left) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 match against Hong Kong at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 15, 2025. — AFP

ABU DHABI: Sri Lanka’s right-arm pacer Matheesha Pathirana has been ruled out of the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match against Pakistan, scheduled to be played here at the Zayed Cricket Stadium today.

The announcement was made by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), revealing that the 22-year-old could not participate in the team’s training sessions over the last two days due to illness and will therefore not be available for selection for the Pakistan fixture.

“Matheesha Pathirana is unwell and will not be available for selection for today’s game against Pakistan,” said SLC in a statement.

“He did not take part in team practice sessions during the last two days and is currently under medical treatment.”

For the unversed, the upcoming Super Four fixture is crucial for both Pakistan and Sri Lanka to push for the final qualification, as the two teams suffered defeats in their respective opening matches.

Sri Lanka succumbed to a four-wicket defeat at the hands of Bangladesh on Saturday, while Pakistan suffered a six-wicket defeat against fierce rivals India the following day.

Pakistan are at the bottom of the Super Four standings due to an inferior net run rate to third-placed Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka’s updated squad for Super Four match against Pakistan:

Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara and Dushmantha Chameera.