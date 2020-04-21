Fixing scandals just as damaging as Sri Lanka bus attack: Zaheer Abbas

Former skipper Zaheer Abbas (R). Photo: AFP

Batting great Zaheer Abbas believes that Pakistan cricket's long battle with corruption has been as "damaging" as the terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan team in 2009, reported India Today.

Abbas, a legendary batsman, said that the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) appeal to criminalising spot-fixing was a step in the right direction albeit too late.

"It is the right thing to do for the Pakistan board because for too long, we have been soft while dealing with corruption cases and these have led to a string of scandals which badly damaged our image and also hurt our cricket's progress," Abbas said.

"If the militant attack on the Sri Lankan team bus dealt a big blow to Pakistan cricket as we were forced to play away from home, these corruption scandals have not been less damaging to our cricket over the years," he reasoned.

Abbas recalled that the menace of fixing saw many notable players make an early and disgraceful exit and, therefore, urged the PCB "to spare no one".

"In the end it is Pakistan cricket which suffered as we lost good players and more importantly we sent out the wrong message to cricketers and even those who try to lure, entice and corrupt players," he said.

"I say spare no one because this is the worst thing a cricketer can do to his country, team and sports."

