Former Croatian player and coach Nikola Pilic dies at 86

An undated picture of former Croatian tennis player and coach Nikola Pilic and Novak Djokovic. — Instagram/ nikola_pilic_the_legend

Nikola Pilic, a former Croatian tennis player and coach, died at the age of 86, the Croatian Tennis Association confirmed on Tuesday.



He has guided Croatia to its first Davis Cup victory in 2005 and then, in 2010, helped Serbia as an advisor to win the Davis Cup. He also mentored 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic, who enrolled in Pilic's German academy at the age of 12, and refers to the coach as his ‘tennis father’.

The Serbian international said that Pilic is one of his greatest tennis and life mentors and that his stay in the academy had a significant influence on his career. He cited Pilic as a successful player and a coach as well.

"Niki is one of the most important tennis and life mentors I’ve ever had. My time spent in his academy has greatly impacted my game and career," Djokovic wrote.

"He was a very successful player and even more successful coach."

He participated in the Wimbledon final in the same tournament in 1962, won the US Open in doubles in 1970, and advanced to the singles final at Roland Garros in 1973.

Sixth place was his highest career ranking among the top players in the world.

Among the many honours he has earned are the Franjo Bucar State Award and the Croatian Tennis Federation's 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award.