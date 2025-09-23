Barcelona's Gavi to undergo second surgery

Barcelona's Gavi during the warm up before the match against Deportivo Alaves in LaLiga on February 2, 2025. — Reuters

The 21-year-old Spain international, Gavi, will undergo knee surgery to resolve a lingering meniscus injury, Barcelona confirmed in a statement on Monday.



Barca’s midfielder tore his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in November 2023 and has also not appeared for the Catalan club due to a knee issue in August 2025 after playing in Barca's opening two matches of the season.

The team has not announced any date for his recovery, but according to Spanish media, he would be sidelined for five to six weeks.

Barcelona mentioned in a statement that the midfielder underwent intense sporting stress tests, but the doctors concluded that, for the best possible recovery, he will undergo arthroscopic examination.

"Gavi underwent intense sporting stress tests after finishing his conservation course of treatment for the radial injury to the internal meniscus in his right knee," Barca said in a statement.

"The conclusion is that in order to guarantee the best possible recovery and return to competitive action this Tuesday Gavi will undergo an arthroscopic examination."

The Catalan club has lost another key midfielder, Fermin Lopez, due to a leg muscle injury in their 3-0 win over Getafe on Sunday.

Several players from Barcelona are facing injuries, including left-back Lamine Yamal, full-back Alejandro Balde, and goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Barca, who are two points behind LaLiga leaders Real Madrid, next travel to Real Oviedo in the league on Thursday.