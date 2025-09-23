Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asia Cup 2025, Super Four, PAK vs SL today Match 15

Pakistan and Sri Lanka face off in a ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 match at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 23, 2025. — Geo Super

ABU DHABI: The 15th match of the ongoing ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 is being played between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Overall, the two sides have met 23 times in T20 internationals, with Pakistan winning 13 encounters while Sri Lanka have emerged victorious on 10 occasions.

In the Asia Cup T20 format, the teams have clashed three times. Sri Lanka secured two wins in the 2022 edition, while Pakistan claimed victory in the 2016 edition.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Abrar Ahmed.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera and Nuwan Thushara.