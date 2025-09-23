Players left waiting as PHF delays daily allowance payments

Pakistan hockey team players pictured during Asian Champions Trophy. — Facebook/@asiahockey/File

LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has come under scrutiny for overlooking the issue of players’ daily allowances, sources revealed on Monday.

According to the sources, while the federation was busy finalising arrangements with the government for the upcoming Pro Hockey League, it neglected to address the players’ dues.

Each player is entitled to an international daily allowance of PKR 30,000, amounting to nearly PKR 500,000 per tour.

The delay has sparked frustration among national players, who have yet to receive their international allowances more than six weeks after the conclusion of the FIH Nations Cup.

In contrast, players have only been paid domestic allowances, reportedly at a reduced rate of PKR 2,500 per day instead of PKR 3,000.

“It’s difficult to manage household expenses on just domestic allowances. We remain committed to representing Pakistan, but we also have families to support,” players expressed.

The uncertainty has pushed several players to explore alternative opportunities, including participation in international leagues and tournaments abroad. “What can players do? Life has to go on, and we must grab any chance to play overseas,” they added.

PHF president Tariq Bugti acknowledged the grievances, confirming that while domestic allowances have been cleared, the federation is facing acute financial difficulties.

“We informed the players before the Nations Cup that we were exhausting our savings to send the team. At present, we don’t have the funds. However, the international daily allowance of PKR 30,000 per day will be paid once finances improve,” Bugti said.

The growing delay has left Pakistan’s hockey players increasingly uncertain about their future, with mounting concerns that the lack of financial support could drive more athletes away from national duty.