De Zerbi hails win over PSG as ‘one of his best days’ at Marseille

Olympique de Marseille coach Roberto De Zerbi (center) celebrates after the match against PSG in Ligue 1 with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Matt O'Riley on September 22, 2025. — Reuters

MARSEILLE: Olympique de Marseille manager Roberto De Zerbi described his side’s 1-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1 as one of the best days since his arrival at the club, following a historic win at the Stade Vélodrome on Monday.



Marseille defeated their fiercest rivals at home for the first time since 2011, with Nayef Aguerd’s early header proving decisive.

Last season, PSG clinched their fourth consecutive league title, while Marseille finished as runners-up.

De Zerbi expressed his delight after the game, calling it a defining moment for both himself and the team, but also urged his players to stay focused ahead of Friday’s clash against Strasbourg.

"It's one of the best days since I arrived. I came here for the Velodrome and to beat PSG, the team that represents power, that has been winning without rival for years, which I don't accept in my philosophy," De Zerbi said.

"But we haven't done anything yet: the most important thing is Friday in Strasbourg, to take another step towards the goal of building a great team."

The win carried more weight than just three points, lifting Marseille to sixth place in the table with nine points, three behind PSG, who sit behind leaders Monaco only on goal difference.

Marseille will now look to build momentum from this landmark triumph when they face Strasbourg next weekend. PSG, meanwhile, suffered their first defeat of the season and will aim to bounce back when they host Auxerre.