Asia Cup 2025: Charith Asalanka confident ahead of Super Four clash against Pakistan

ABU DHABI: Sri Lankan captain Charith Asalanka remains optimistic ahead of their crucial Super Four clash against Pakistan in the ongoing ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025, scheduled for Tuesday at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Asalanka acknowledged the setbacks his side has faced but urged his teammates to stay focused on the bigger picture.

“All we know is that it’s a must-win game for us because we lost the last game badly to Bangladesh. But I think we have to forget that game and keep moving forward. If we win the next two games, we can reach the finals,” Asalanka said.

Reflecting on the defeat to Bangladesh, the 28-year-old noted that Sri Lanka had shown glimpses of strong batting but fell short in the final stages.

“Venue stats suggest batting second is quite favorable here, but we can’t just rely on the toss—we have to perform as professionals. I think we batted really well, and at one stage we thought we could reach 180 or 185. But we could have done better in the last two overs. Unfortunately, it wasn’t our day,” he added.

Both Sri Lanka and Pakistan head into Tuesday’s contest under immense pressure after losing their opening Super Four matches—Sri Lanka against Bangladesh and Pakistan against arch-rivals India.

For Pakistan, the clash is virtually a do-or-die situation after back-to-back losses to India in both the group stage and the Super Four. Their qualification hopes for the final remain alive but are heavily dependent on net run rate (NRR).

Even with two wins in their remaining matches, Pakistan’s place in the final is not guaranteed. In certain scenarios, a single win could be enough, depending on other results.

If India win all three of their Super Four matches, Pakistan’s fate could rest on NRR should they beat Bangladesh but lose to Sri Lanka.

If Pakistan beat both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, and Bangladesh upset India, then three teams could finish with two wins each—again leaving NRR to determine the second finalist.

The simplest route for Pakistan is if both they and India win their remaining fixtures, which would set up a final between the two rivals on September 26.