Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh face injury scare ahead of Super Four clash against India

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman celebrates with teammates after taking a wicket during the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 match against Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 20, 2025. – AFP

DUBAI: Bangladesh suffered an injury scare ahead of their crucial Super Four encounter against India in the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025, scheduled for Wednesday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Captain Litton Das sustained a back strain during a training session at the ICC Academy Ground on September 22.

The 30-year-old felt discomfort on the left side of his waist while attempting a square cut in the nets and was forced to withdraw from practice after being assessed by team physio Bayzid ul Islam.

“We will have a look at him (Litton) today because from outside he looks quite okay, but we need to conduct a medical assessment before making a final call,” a Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) official said.

Although Litton did not appear to be in severe discomfort after the incident, his potential absence would be a major setback for Bangladesh.

The situation is further complicated by the fact that the BCB has not designated a vice-captain for the tournament, leaving uncertainty over who would lead the side if Litton is ruled out.

Bangladesh began their Super Four campaign in style, defeating Sri Lanka in their opening match.

After the Lankan Lions posted 168-7 in 20 overs, the Bengal Tigers successfully chased down the target in 19.5 overs with six wickets down.

Opener Saif Hasan top-scored with 61 off 45 balls, while Towhid Hridoy contributed a brisk 58 off 37 deliveries.

In other fixtures, Pakistan are set to face Sri Lanka on Tuesday at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, while Bangladesh will take on Pakistan in Dubai on Thursday.

Sri Lanka will round off their Super Four campaign against India at the same venue on Friday.

Bangladesh squad for Asia Cup 2025: Litton Das (c/wk), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Mohammad Saifuddin.