Atlanta Braves extend win streak with rout over Washington Nationals

Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II celebrates after an RBI double against the Washington Nationals in the second inning at Truist Park on Sep 22, 2025. — Reuters

ATLANTA: Michael Harris II delivered an outstanding performance with three hits and three RBIs, powering the Atlanta Braves to an 11-5 victory over the Washington Nationals at Truist Park on Monday, extending their winning streak to nine games.

Harris went 3-for-5 with a double, a run scored, and three stolen bases, while Marcell Ozuna also tallied three hits.

Rookie catcher Drake Baldwin chipped in with two hits and two RBIs, including a decisive two-run single, and Ronald Acuña Jr. smashed his 19th home run of the season.

The Braves erupted in the third inning with a five-run outburst that saw 11 players come to the plate, opening up a commanding 7-1 lead. A bases-loaded walk to Acuña, followed by RBI hits from Ozuna and Harris, set the stage for Baldwin’s clutch knock.

The inning also saw drama when Nationals interim manager Miguel Cairo was ejected by first base umpire Manny Gonzalez after disputing a check-swing ruling.

Later in the same frame, Atlanta suffered a setback when Ozzie Albies exited the game with a fractured hamate bone in his left wrist, an injury that will sideline him for the rest of the season.

On the mound, Chris Sale earned the win despite surrendering five runs over five innings. Nationals starter MacKenzie Gore struggled, lasting just over two innings and allowing four runs to take the loss.

Washington’s offense was highlighted by Nasim Núñez, who led off the game with a home run, while Andrés Chaparro and Dylan Crews added RBIs.

But Atlanta’s relentless lineup proved too much to handle as the Braves reached double digits in runs for the sixth time during their current streak.

The series continues Tuesday when Washington’s Brad Lord faces Atlanta’s Hurston Waldrep.