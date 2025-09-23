Rashid Latif names Pakistan’s playing XI for must-win clash against Sri Lanka

An undated picture of former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif. - Facebook/RashidLatif

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has named his preferred playing XI for the national team’s must-win ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash against Sri Lanka, scheduled for Tuesday at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Latif, in a post on his official Facebook account, proposed several notable changes to Pakistan’s lineup.

He promoted wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris and youngster Hassan Nawaz to open the innings, pushing Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub down to the third and fourth positions, while leaving out Sahibzada Farhan altogether.

In the middle order, Latif slotted all-rounder Hussain Talat at number five, just ahead of skipper Salman Ali Agha. Mohammad Nawaz was placed at number seven, while Faheem Ashraf was excluded from the side.

For the bowling attack, Latif opted for a balance of spin and pace. His lineup featured Shaheen Afridi at number eight, spinners Sufiyan Muqeem and Abrar Ahmed at nine and ten respectively, and Haris Rauf completing the XI as the lead pacer.

Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka enter Tuesday’s fixture under immense pressure, having lost their opening Super Four matches. Pakistan fell to arch-rivals India, while Sri Lanka suffered defeat against Bangladesh.

For Pakistan, the clash is effectively a do-or-die scenario after back-to-back losses against India in both the group stage and Super Four. Their hopes of reaching the final remain alive but hinge heavily on net run rate (NRR).

Even with two wins in their remaining matches, Pakistan’s qualification may not be guaranteed. In some scenarios, however, a single win could be enough depending on other results.

If India win all three Super Four matches, Pakistan’s fate could rest on NRR should they beat Bangladesh but lose to Sri Lanka.

If Pakistan defeat both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, and Bangladesh upset India, then three teams could finish with two wins each — again leaving NRR to decide the second finalist.

The most straightforward path for Pakistan is if both they and India win all their remaining fixtures, which would send the two arch-rivals into the final scheduled for September 26.

Rashid Latif's Pakistan's playing XI for Asia Cup 2025 match against Sri Lanka:

Mohammad Haris (wk), Hassan Nawaz, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Hussain Talat, Salman Ali Agha (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed and Haris Rauf.