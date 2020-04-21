Pakistan unimaginable without Mohammad Amir at World T20: Mickey Arthur

Photo: AFP

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur has advised his successor Misbah-ul-Haq to retain fast bowler Mohammad Amir in the T20 World Cup squad, warning that without the left-armer the team's chances of mounting a genuine title push would be severely handicapped.

Arthur, who now coaches Sri Lanka, in a YouTube video, said that the Men in Green's squad was unimaginable without Amir.

“I wouldn’t imagine Pakistan going to the World T20 without Amir. He is a match-winner. If you leave him out of the fray you potentially are sacrificing chances of winning the tournament,” Arthur said.

Arthur also spoke of the fast bowler's controversial Test retirement and admitted to have played a passive role in pushing him to that decision.

"He spoke to me about it and he kept me in the loop on his decision. We discussed it many times. But maybe I was too hard on him playing him in every Test I could. I could see he was losing his hunger for Test cricket and his body was not able to handle the pressure of three formats," the South Africa-born trainer said.

"But by deciding to leave Test cricket I think he has given himself a chance of extending his white ball career. We had a very good working relationship and they were no major rifts between us."



