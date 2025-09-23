Cardinals edge past Giants to stay alive in NL wild-card race

St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Iván Herrera celebrates his two-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning at Oracle Park on Sep 22, 2025. — Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO: The St. Louis Cardinals kept their National League wild-card hopes alive with a hard-fought 6-5 victory over the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on Monday.



Trailing 4-2, Ivan Herrera ignited a pivotal four-run fifth inning with his 18th home run of the season, tying the game.

After Lars Nootbaar’s single, Herrera’s blast sparked the rally that gave the Cardinals the lead for good. Pedro Pagés and Jordan Walker added run-scoring groundouts to capitalise on the Giants’ defensive lapses.

San Francisco had built an early advantage behind Heliot Ramos, who hit his 19th home run and later delivered a two-RBI single in the fourth to make it 4-2. Rafael Devers added a solo shot in the fifth, but the Giants’ bats went quiet afterward, managing just one hit over the final four innings.

Michael McGreevy was credited with the win despite allowing all five Giants runs. The bullpen shut the door, with Ryan Fernandez, John King, Kyle Leahy, and Giovanny Gallegos combining for four scoreless innings. Romero notched his eighth save of the season.

Giants starter Justin Verlander struggled, surrendering nine hits and six runs (four earned) in 4 1/3 innings.

With the win, the Cardinals pulled even with the slumping Giants in the standings. Both clubs remain 3.5 games behind the Reds and Mets for the final NL wild-card spot with just five games left to play.

The series continues Tuesday night, with Andre Pallante starting for St. Louis against Giants right-hander Logan Webb.