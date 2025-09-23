Ravichandran Ashwin set for historic BBL stint with four franchises in race

Ravichandran Ashwin bowls during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 20, 2025. - AFP

MELBOURNE: Veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is poised to make history as the first capped Indian male cricketer to feature in Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL), with four franchises competing to secure his services for the latter stages of the upcoming season.

According to reports, Sydney Thunder, Hobart Hurricanes, Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers are in the race to sign the India great. Thunder and Hurricanes are believed to be leading the chase, with a final decision expected later this week.

No internationally capped Indian male player has previously participated in the BBL. However, Ashwin’s retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) earlier this year has opened the door for him to feature in overseas franchise leagues for the first time.

Under the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regulations, only retired Indian cricketers are permitted to play in foreign T20 competitions. In recent years, several former India stars have taken that route:

Dinesh Karthik turned out for Paarl Royals in SA20, Ambati Rayudu featured for St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in the CPL and MI Emirates in the ILT20, while Robin Uthappa, Yusuf Pathan, and Suresh Raina have all represented franchises in overseas leagues.

Ashwin has already committed to the inaugural ILT20 auction in the UAE, scheduled for next Tuesday. Should he be picked, he will play in the tournament, which will run from December 2 to January 4.

The BBL season begins on December 14 and continues until January 25, meaning Ashwin would be available for three to four league matches and the finals, if his team qualifies. His proposed deal is also expected to include the 2026–27 BBL season.

BBL clubs are allowed only three overseas players in their playing XI, with additional overseas signings possible as replacements. If any players are released to participate in the SA20, Ashwin could fill their spot.

Although he did not nominate himself in the overseas draft earlier this year, league rules provide exemptions for players whose circumstances have changed — a precedent previously set by Martin Guptill (Melbourne Renegades, 2022-23) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (Perth Scorchers, WBBL).

While teams will need to manage Ashwin’s salary within their allocated purse, it is expected that a marketing partnership with Cricket Australia will help offset the cost.

The BBL also allows franchises to exceed the cap by five percent in a given year, provided it is balanced out across a three-year cycle.