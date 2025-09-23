PSG’s Ousmane Dembele wins 2025 Men’s Ballon d’Or

Paris St Germain's Ousmane Dembele celebrates after winning the men's Ballon d'Or award on September 22, 2025. — Reuters

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain and France forward Ousmane Dembele has been crowned the winner of the 2025 Men’s Ballon d’Or at a glittering ceremony in Paris on Monday.

The 28-year-old played a decisive role in PSG’s historic campaign, guiding the club to its first-ever UEFA Champions League triumph with a stunning 5-0 victory over Inter Milan in last season’s final.

Under coach Luis Enrique, Dembele flourished, reaching his peak and cementing his status as one of world football’s elite talents.

With the win, Dembele becomes the first French player to lift the prestigious award since Karim Benzema in 2022. He edged out Barcelona’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, who finished second, while his PSG teammate Vitinha claimed third place.

Taking the stage with tears in his eyes, Dembele described the moment as “exceptional,” dedicating the accolade to his teammates, staff, and coaches.

He also became emotional while paying tribute to his mother.

“What I have just experienced is exceptional, I have no words for it, what happened with PSG. I feel a bit of stress, it’s not easy to win this trophy, and to have it presented to me by Ronaldinho, a legend of football, is exceptional,” Dembele said.

“I want to thank PSG who came to get me in 2023. It’s an incredible family. The president Nasser (Al-Khelaifi) is like a father to me. I also want to thank all the staff and the coach, who have been exceptional with me — he too is like a father — and all my teammates.

“We have practically won everything together. You supported me in the good and the difficult times. This individual trophy is one the team has won collectively,” he added.