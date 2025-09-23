UFC legend explains path for Jon Jones to earn spot on White House card

An undated photo of American MMA fighter Jon Jones. — Instagram/jonnybones

Chael Sonnen believes Jon Jones can still earn his spot on the UFC White House card if he gets a big win.

After US President Donald Trump announced White House event, it did not take long for Jones, who is retired, to express interest. He took to X to hint at his comeback.

Jones has recently reiterated that he is training for the UFC White House card and is not retired, despite the promotion boss, Dana White, shutting down his chances at the event, which is part of the celebration of America’s 250th anniversary.

White has recently revealed that Jones has apologised to him for holding up the UFC’s heavyweight division. But the promotion's CEO said that it has not changed his mind.

However, UFC legend Sonnen believes Jones is still in the race for White House card, but he has to secure a big win first.

“Nothing would trump Jon getting in there and fighting. ‘I want on the White House card, so I’m willing to fight in Vancouver in February, I’ll work my way up, I’ll prove that I’m the number one contender. I want to show you’,” Chael Sonnen said on his YouTube channel.

For a long time, Jon Jones was the centre of attention among fans and the UFC for his fight with former interim champion Tom Aspinall.

Jones and UFC were under immense pressure after continuous stress from fans, as the American was not accepting the challenge of a unification bout from Aspinall.

However, on June 21, following a fight night event in Azerbaijan, UFC CEO White announced that Jones has officially retired, and Aspinall is the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, thus ending the American’s era.