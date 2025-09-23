'Senseless coaching': former Pakistan pacer slams Mike Hesson

Mike Hesson, head coach of Team Pakistan during a Pakistan Men's T20 Squad media opportunity at National Stadium on July 14, 2025 in Karachi, Pakistan. - PCB

DUBAI: Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has strongly criticised white-ball head coach Mike Hesson following the national team’s six-wicket defeat to India in the Super Four stage of the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025.

After the match, played on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Akhtar launched a scathing attack on Hesson, questioning his strategies and team selection decisions.

“The coach should be asked the questions – where are his brains? It is just senseless coaching and senseless selection of the team. It is beyond me – it feels like I am the one who is a fraud, who doesn’t understand a thing after playing 15 years of cricket,” Akhtar said.

He also slammed the repeated selection calls made by the team management, expressing his frustration over ignoring consistent suggestions regarding squad balance and player roles.

“For the last 5–6 matches, we have been saying to pick a certain team, but no. What was Hussain Talat going to do in such a pressure game? What is Mohammad Nawaz’s utility? What is the captain’s utility?” he stated.

It is pertinent to mention that India produced a dominant batting display to outclass Pakistan in their Super Four clash.

Chasing 172, openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill set the tone with a 105-run partnership. Sharma hammered 74 off 39 balls, while Gill contributed 47 from 28 deliveries.

Earlier, Pakistan posted 171/5 in their 20 overs, anchored by Sahibzada Farhan’s 58 off 45 balls. Saim Ayub and Mohammad Nawaz chipped in with 21 runs apiece, while Faheem Ashraf provided late fireworks with a rapid 20 off just eight deliveries.

For the unversed, the green shirts will play their second Super Four match against Sri Lanka at the same venue on Tuesday.