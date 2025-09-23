Dunith Wellalage pens heartfelt note after father’s passing

Sri Lanka's all-rounder Dunith Wellalage pictured during a practice session ahead of the second ODI against New Zealand in Pallekele on November 16, 2024. – AFP

Sri Lankan spinner Dunith Wellalage has penned an emotional message following the passing of his father, who died during Sri Lanka’s group-stage match against Afghanistan in the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Wellalage took to Instagram to share his grief and express gratitude for the outpouring of love and support he received during this painful period.

"I want to take a moment to sincerely thank everyone who stood by me and my family during the most painful time of my life, after the passing of my beloved father. Losing him has left a void that can never be filled, but the love, strength, and support I received gave me the courage to keep moving forward," Wellalage wrote.

The 22-year-old extended special thanks to Sri Lanka Cricket, his sponsors, law enforcement authorities, medical staff, and his former schools and cricket clubs for standing by his family.

"My heartfelt gratitude goes to the Sri Lanka Cricket Board, CDB Bank, Munchee, Moratuwa Police, Panadura Hospital, Colts Cricket Club, St. Sebastian College, St. Joseph's College, and Prince of Wales' College Old Boys' Association for being there for me and my family," he said.

Wellalage also acknowledged the support of former players, coaches, and teammates.

"A special thank you to Sanath Sir, Mahinda Halangoda Sir, and the entire national coaching staff, as well as Charith Aiya and my brothers in the Sri Lanka National Team. Your presence, kindness, and guidance meant more to me than words can ever express," he added.

He reserved his deepest gratitude for the people of Sri Lanka, whose solidarity helped him through the tragedy.

"Most importantly, I want to thank the people of Sri Lanka. Your prayers, messages, and unconditional support reminded me that I am never alone," he stated.

Concluding his note, the young all-rounder vowed to continue pursuing his cricketing dreams to honor his late father.

"My father's dream was for me to continue this journey, and with all of you beside me, I will do everything I can to honor him," he said.

It is pertinent to mention that Wellalage’s father, Suranga Wellalage, passed away from a heart attack on Thursday, shortly after Sri Lanka defeated Afghanistan by six wickets to secure a Super Four berth.

Former cricketer and broadcaster Russell Arnold confirmed the news live on air, while reports revealed that Wellalage was informed of his father’s passing shortly after the team’s successful chase of 170 runs.

A video circulating online shows team manager Mahinda Halangoda and head coach Sanath Jayasuriya breaking the heartbreaking news to him.

Following the funeral rites, Wellalage rejoined the squad for Sri Lanka’s Super Four clash against Bangladesh, which they lost. The islanders are now set to face Pakistan in their next match on Tuesday.