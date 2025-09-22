Hanif Mohammad Trophy: Asghar’s six-for hands Karachi Blues lead over Rawalpindi

Karachi Blues' Mohammad Asghar poses for a picture after the first day of their final-round Hanif Mohammad Trophy match against Rawalpindi at the UBL Sports Complex in Karachi on September 22, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: Mohammad Asghar’s six-wicket haul, followed by half-centuries from Abdullah Fazal and Omar Bin Yousuf, gave Karachi Blues an 11-run lead over Rawalpindi on the opening day of the final round of the Hanif Mohammad Trophy here at the UBL Sports Complex on Monday.

Rawalpindi captain Kashif Ali’s decision to bat first backfired as Asghar-led Karachi Blues’ bowling attack booked them for a meagre 184 in 56.2 overs.

Opening batter Yasir Khan remained the top-scorer for Rawalpindi with 66 off 112 deliveries, laced with six fours and a six, while middle-order batters Taimur Khan and Aqib Shah made notable contributions with 41 and 34, respectively.

Asghar was the standout bowler for Karachi Blues, taking six wickets for just 68 runs in his 20.2 overs, while Ashiq Ali chipped in with three.

In response, Karachi Blues had reached 195/2 when the stumps were drawn on the opening day of the final round.

Fazal led the home side’s charge with a brisk 97 off 98 deliveries, laced with eight sixes and seven fours, while Yousuf anchored with an unbeaten 52.

The middle-order batter will resume Karachi Blues’ response on the second day with Usman Khan, who had scored 10 not out.

Mubasir Khan was the solitary wicket-taker for Rawalpindi on the opening day, making two scalps.

At the National Bank Stadium here, Sabit Ali’s unbeaten century helped Larkana finish the opening day of their fifth-round match against Multan at 327/7.

Sabit remained the top-scorer with 140 not out from 206 deliveries, studded with 15 fours and a six. He will resume Larkana’s first innings on day two with all-rounder Shahzaib Aziz, unbeaten on one.

Besides him, Malhar Rasool (54) and Ghulam Raza (69) made notable contributions on the opening day with anchoring half-centuries.

For Multan, Faisal Akram picked up three wickets, followed by Mohammad Shan with two, while Arafat Minhas and Mohammad Ismail made one scalp apiece.

The remaining Group B fixture of the final round of the Hanif Mohammad Trophy, underway here at the SBP Sports Complex, saw FATA accumulate 288/6 against Dera Murad Jamali.

Wicketkeeper batter Rehan Afridi led FATA’s batting charge on the opening day with an unbeaten 68 off 124 deliveries and will resume their first innings on the subsequent day, alongside all-rounder Shahid Aziz, unbeaten on nine.

Rehan also received ample support from Mohammad Sarwar Afridi (57) during their 112-run partnership for the fifth wicket, while Mohammad Touqeer (58) added valuable runs up the order.

For Dera Murad Jamali, Abu Huraira and Mohammad Shahid took two wickets each, while Ayaz Gul and Saleem Mal struck one apiece.

On the opening day of the final-round Group A match at the Abbasia Sports Complex in Rahim Yar Khan, Lahore Blues piled up a mammoth 445/9 in 89.2 overs against Quetta, courtesy of Umar Siddiq’s brisk century.

The top-order batter scored 130 off 147 deliveries, laced with 20 boundaries, including three sixes, while skipper Imran Butt (69), Mohammad Saleem and Khawaja Mohammad Abdullah (50) made handy contributions.

Zeeshan Ali, unbeaten on two, will resume their first innings on the second day with number 11, Sajjad Khan, who is yet to make his mark.

Ehsanullah was the pick of the bowlers for Quetta, taking four wickets, followed by Khalil Ahmed with three, while Mohammad Ibrahim Snr struck twice.

In another Group A match, Hyderabad were trailing Faisalabad by 128 runs at the conclusion of the opening day at the Dring Stadium in Bahawalpur.

Opting to bat first, Faisalabad could muster 169 runs before being bowled out in 60.4 overs, courtesy of Jawad Ali’s six-wicket haul.

Wicketkeeper batter Ali Shan remained the top-scorer with a 45-ball 39, while opener Faham-ul-Haq was the other notable run-getter with his 34 up the order.

Jawad led Hyderabad’s bowling charge with six wickets for just 83 runs in 25.4 overs. He was supported by Mustafa Nasir, who made three scalps, while Asim Ali struck once.

In response, Hyderabad had reached 41/1 in 23 overs at the end of the first day’s play.

Top-order batters Zain-ul-Abidin and Saad Khan, unbeaten on 20 and 16, respectively, will resume Hyderabad’s response on the subsequent day as the side look to amass a first-innings lead.

Asad Raza claimed the solitary wicket for Faisalabad on the opening day.

The remaining Group A match of the final round of the Hanif Mohammad Trophy, underway at the Multan Cricket Stadium, saw Karachi Whites post 284/5 in 88 overs against Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) at stumps, courtesy of half-centuries from Mohammad Taha and Saad Baig.

Taha remained the top-scorer for Karachi Whites on the opening day with an unbeaten 91 off 268 deliveries with the help of four boundaries, while opening batter Saad Baig was the other notable contributor, scoring 85 off 101 deliveries.

The duo also shared a 145-run partnership for the second wicket when Karachi Whites were 13/1.

Taha will resume Karachi Whites’ first innings on the second day, alongside captain Saifullah Bangash, who had scored 11 not out from 44 deliveries.

For AJK, skipper Hasan Raza, Usman Yousuf, Zaman Khan, Jawad Imtiaz and Faizan Saleem made one scalp apiece.