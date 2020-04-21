Shoaib Akhtar 'would kill' Wasim Akram for spot-fixing approach

Photo: AFP

Bowling great Shoaib Akhtar has said that he "would kill" pace legend Wasim Akram if the latter approached the former for spot-fixing, Cricket Pakistan reported.

Akhtar, who made the claim on a television show, also described his days playing with Akram and hailed him for managing the team through trying times.

"I was watching few matches of the 1990s and I was amazed to see how Akram got Pakistan through impossible situations with his brilliant bowling," said Akhtar.

However, the former cricketer made it clear that he had his boundaries and would resort to drastic measures if Akram approached him with an opportunity of match-fixing.

"I will say it very clearly that if Akram had asked me to do match-fixing, I would have destroyed him or even kill him. But he never said such a thing to me."

Meanwhile, Akhtar revealed instances where Wasim came to his rescue.

"I played with him for seven to eight years and I can quote many instances where he gave me cover by taking the responsibility of picking up the top-order wickets while leaving the tailenders for me," he said.

"He even let me bowl from my preferred bowling even though he had a lot more wickets that I did."





