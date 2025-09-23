Major setback for India ahead of home Test series against West Indies

Shubman Gill (left), Rishabh Pant (sceond to left), Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja (second to right) of India sing the National Anthem during Day One of the 4th Rothesay Test Match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford on July 23, 2025 in Manchester, England. - AFP

NEW DELHI: India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is set to miss the upcoming two-match home Test series against West Indies, starting in Ahmedabad on October 2.

India’s selection meeting for the series is scheduled for September 24, where Ajit Agarkar’s panel is expected to name a 15-member squad — two fewer than the group chosen for the New Zealand Tests last October, India’s most recent home assignment.

Pant, who served as vice-captain during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in England earlier this year, fractured his left foot during the fourth Test in Manchester.

Although he batted in the first innings while in discomfort, he was replaced by N Jagadeesan for the final Test at the Oval. He is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

According to reports, Pant has been focusing on strength and conditioning and is awaiting further clearance from the BCCI medical team before resuming batting and wicketkeeping.

There is no confirmed timeline for his return. Following the West Indies Tests, India are scheduled for a white-ball tour of Australia beginning October 19.

In Pant’s absence, Dhruv Jurel is likely to take over wicketkeeping duties for the West Indies series. Jurel, who is currently featuring for India A against Australia A in Lucknow, kept wickets in the final two Tests of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

Jagadeesan, who has also shared wicketkeeping responsibilities in the A series, could be named as backup if selectors opt for a second specialist keeper.

The selectors are also expected to consider Nitish Kumar Reddy and Devdutt Padikkal.

Padikkal, who struck 150 for India A against Australia A in the first four-day match, has featured in two Tests so far, including the Perth Test last year.

Reddy, who has played seven Tests, is working his way back from a knee injury sustained in England. Both are part of the ongoing four-day series against Australia A.

The India–West Indies series is part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle 2025-27.

India currently occupy third place in the WTC standings after drawing 2-2 against England, while West Indies sit sixth following three straight defeats.