Terence Crawford stripped of one of his titles

An undated image of Terrence Crawford celebrating with the championship belt after defeating Errol Spence Jr. in the World Welterweight Championship bout. — AFP

Terence Crawford has been stripped of one of his titles after his famous victory against Canelo Alvarez on September 13.

Crawford made history by beating Alvarez by a unanimous decision in Las Vegas to become the undisputed (WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring) super middleweight champion of the world.

The unbeaten 37-year-old Crawford handed a defeat to the Mexican star boxer in front of over 70,000 fiercely pro-Alvarez crowd at Allegiant Stadium after moving two weight classes up.

The judges scored it 116-112, 115-113 and 115-113 in favour of Crawford, who is undefeated with 42-0 with 31 knockouts.

Crawford has become the first male fighter in boxing’s long history to win an undisputed title in three weight classes, having already done so at super-lightweight and welterweight.

It was made public on Sunday that ‘Bud’ is stripped of his 154 lb world title.

Terence Crawford confirmed that he does not intend to return to the division to defend his belt. After which, the WBA announced that their Interim titleholder, Abass Baraou, had been promoted after stripping the Omaha native.

The update was confirmed by Baraou’s promoter, Wasserman Boxing, in a social media post saying Abass is a full world champion.

“Abass Baraou is full world champion. Seat at the top table confirmed for AB, who would you like to see him fight next?”

The German boxer with a record of 17-1 won his interim title with a victory over Yoenis Tellez in August.

Baraou secured the victory with a unanimous decision.