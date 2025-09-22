Alexander Zverev provides major update on his back injury

Germany's Alexander Zverev in action during his third round match against Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime at Flushing Meadows in New York on August 30, 2025. — Reuters

German tennis star Alexander Zverev has provided a major update on his back injury during the post-event press conference of the Laver Cup.

Zverev was defeated by Taylor Fritz to clinch the 2025 Laver Cup.

Despite entering the tournament as underdogs, Fritz led Team World to a 15-9 victory over Team Europe.

The American also upset Carlos Alcaraz en route to victory on Saturday.

Zverev has struggled in recent months both mentally and physically. He was far from his best performance at Laver Cup, suffering a defeat to Australian Alex de Minaur and recording his sixth loss in a row against Fritz.

The former world number two was looking great at the start of the season after making changes to his game at the end of the last campaign, but his defeat to Jannik Sinner at the Australian Open 2025 was the last time he shone.

During the post-event press conference, Zverev provided an important update on his back injury while reflecting on his defeat to Taylor Fritz.

"Fritz has a really dangerous game on this surface and can beat anyone when his confidence is so high. I gave my best and came close to winning a set, but I didn't take advantage of the chances available to me,” Zverev said.

“I couldn't practice for about two weeks after the US Open due to my back injury, I had to do a couple of infiltrations. The situation is under control for the moment, we hope there will be no worsening."

The German champion has struggled in all three of the other major tournaments of the year 2025.