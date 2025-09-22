Pakistan crush Sri Lanka to win Commonwealth Beach Handball Championship 2025

A Pakistan player throws a ball during their Commonwealth Beach Handball Championship match against Sri Lanka in Kulhudhuffushi City on September 19, 2025. — Facebook/@handballmaldives

KULHUDHUFFUSHI: Pakistan registered a thumping 2-0 victory over Sri Lanka in the Commonwealth Beach Handball Championship 2025 final here on Monday to clinch the title with an unbeaten record.

The Green Shirts, who had beaten the Island nation in the group stage of the tournament, continued their domination in the summit clash and prevailed convincingly with the scoreline of 26-18 and 28-18.

The victory in the summit clash marked Pakistan’s seventh consecutive win in the multi-lateral tournament, showcasing their prowess in the sport.

The Green Shirts had booked their place in the final with a 2-0 victory over Bangladesh in a one-sided semi-final on Sunday.

The Green Shirts, who finished the group stage with five victories in as many games, continued their domination, beating Bangladesh 22-17 and 27-5 to secure a comprehensive victory.

Muzammil Hussain was the standout performer for Pakistan and thus was adjudged the Player of the Match.

For the unversed, Pakistan started their Commonwealth Beach Handball Championship 2025 campaign with a commanding 2-0 victory over arch-rivals India before inflicting an equally dominant victory over Sri Lanka.

The Green Shirts extended their unbeaten run at the tournament by defeating Maldives, while their triumph over South Africa muscled them into the knockout match with a game to spare.

Pakistan opened strongly with a 24–15 win in the first half before pushing up the tempo in the second, crushing the South Africans 28–5 to wrap up the contest.

Despite flashes of resistance from Shaun Mpho Mokhine and Msimelelo Innocent Seti, who scored four points apiece, South Africa were unable to cope with Pakistan’s relentless pace.

With the semi-final spot already booked, Pakistan took on Bangladesh in their last group-stage match and registered a 2-0 victory before their semi-final meeting.