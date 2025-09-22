Xabi Alonso reacts to Vinicius Jr’s angry reaction to being substituted

This collage of photos shows Xabi Alonso (left) and Vinicius Jr. — Reuters

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso reacted to Vinicius Jr’s angry reaction after being substituted during the 2-0 win over Espanyol.

The Brazilian appeared to be angry after he was replaced in the 77th minute against Espanyol.

Los Blancos dominated the opposition at their home on Saturday. Eder Militao put them ahead in the 22nd minute, while Vinicius assisted Kylian Mbappe to double the lead.

Alonso decided to substitute Vinicius with Rodrygo Goes despite his impressive performance.

However, the forward was not happy with his coach's decision and showed anger.

In a pre-match press conference against Levante on Tuesday, Alonso reacted to the Brazilian reaction by giving his own reference.

“I was a player, and when they substituted me... it wasn’t the best time. I took it normally, naturally. I don’t make a big deal out of it,” Alonso said.

When the Real Madrid boss was asked what he told Vinicius Jr after the game, Xabi Alonso did not provide a clear answer about the situation.

“The other day, everyone was happy... with the win and the feeling. And that’s what we need: to be a team. Everyone understands the role we want for the team, that we have to contribute,” Alonso added.

Vinicius has been impressive so far this season for Madrid as he has recorded two goals and two assists in six games across competitions. The forward has started four of these games.

Meanwhile, the new manager of Los Blancos has taken charge this summer, replacing Carlo Ancelotti ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup, where they were ousted by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the semi-final.