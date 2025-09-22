Sahibzada Farhan opens up on unique celebration against India

Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan (right) celebrates scoring his half-century during their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 21, 2025. — ACC

ABU DHABI: Pakistan’s top-order batter Sahibzada Farhan broke silence on his unique celebration after scoring a half-century during the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match against arch-rivals India, stating he does not care what meaning people derive from it.

Farhan reached his half-century in style, smashing a six off Axar Patel on the third delivery of the 10th over. After reaching the milestone, he celebrated uniquely, mimicking his bat “firing runs like bullets,” a gesture that thrilled fans.

The right-handed batter’s innings included five boundaries and three sixes, showcasing an aggressive and confident approach against India’s bowling attack. Social media was abuzz with praise for Farhan’s performance.

While addressing the pre-match press conference on the eve of their Super Four match against Sri Lanka, Farhan was asked to explain his celebration against India.

“I usually don’t celebrate fifties, but this time a new idea came to my mind and I expressed it differently. It was just a new style of expression.”

Farhan added that he always aims to play aggressive cricket, “even if the opponent is India.”

He further said Pakistan was eager to face India again in the final of the ongoing tournament.

Looking ahead, Farhan said that Pakistan were fully prepared for their crucial clash against Sri Lanka, which he described as a “do-or-die” contest.

He added that the entire squad wished for another showdown against India in the final and were determined to win it.

Reflecting on Pakistan’s batting, he said the reshuffling in the line-up had given players, including opener Saim Ayub, greater confidence.

“We played the powerplay well, did not lose wickets and scored freely for the first nine overs. Later, the scoring slowed down, but we are working to address those weaknesses,” Farhan noted.