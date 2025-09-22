PCB Chairman announces rewards for Sidra, Pakistan team after South Africa ODIs

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi (centre) poses for a picture with Pakistan women's cricket team at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on September 22, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Monday announced cash rewards for the national women’s team, including experienced batter Sidra Amin, following their home ODI series against South Africa.

According to the details, the PCB chief visited the Gaddafi Stadium here, which hosted the three-match series between Pakistan and South Africa, clinched by the touring side 2-1.

Upon his visit to the iconic venue, Naqvi presented the trophy to South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt before meeting the national team, who secured a consolation six-wicket victory in the final fixture earlier today.

Naqvi lauded the national team for their spirited performance during the series, which was their last preparatory assignment before the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, scheduled to get underway on September 30 in India and Sri Lanka.

Despite ending up on the losing side, Pakistan’s right-handed batter Sidra’s batting prowess stood out as she scored two consecutive centuries and a fifty to finish as the top-scorer with 293 runs in three innings at an average of 293 as she remained unbeaten in each of the three innings.

Naqvi was specifically pleased with the 33-year-old’s performance and announced a cash reward of Rs2 million, twice that of the rest of her teammates.

The PCB chairman also wished good luck to the national team for the upcoming mega event and advised them to play fearlessly without any pressure.

“Play fearlessly without any pressure and fight until the last ball,” Naqvi told the national cricketers. “Success is always the result of teamwork.”

Pakistan squad for Women’s World Cup:

Fatima Sana (c), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (vc), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk) and Syeda Aroob Shah.