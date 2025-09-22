Nashra Sandhu bags multiple records with six-wicket haul against South Africa

Pakistan's Nashra Sandhu celebrates taking a wicket during their third ODI against South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on September 22, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Left-arm spinner Nashra Sandhu on Monday etched her name into the record books by registering a six-wicket haul against South Africa in the ongoing third ODI of the three-match series here at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Sandhu, featuring in her 75th ODI, ran through South Africa’s batting unit by registering her career-best bowling figures of 6/26 in just nine overs.

Sandhu’s 6/26 is now the second-best bowling figures by a Pakistan bowler in Women’s ODIs, replacing International Cricket Council (ICC) Hall of Famer Sana Mir’s 5/32, which she registered against Netherlands in 2010.

Right-arm spinner Sajjida Shah holds the record of the best bowling figures for Pakistan in the format, with her 7/4 against Japan in July 2003.

Best bowling figures in an innings for Pakistan in WODIs

Sajjida Shah – 7/4 against Japan in 2003 Nashra Sandhu – 6/26 against South Africa in 2025 Sana Mir – 5/32 against Netherlands in 2010

Furthermore, Sandhu also became the third Pakistani to complete 100 wickets in the format, joining legendary spinner Sana and former captain Nida Dar.

Most Wickets for Pakistan in WODIs

Sana Mir – 151 wickets in 120 matches Nida Dar – 108 wickets in 112 matches Nashra Sandhu – 104 wickets in 74 matches

Her bowling prowess helped Pakistan to book South Africa for a modest total of 115 in 25.5 overs.

Skipper Wolvaardt remained the top-scorer with a brisk 28 up the order, while Masabata Klaas and Nadine de Klerk, 13 each, were the next-best run-getters as five South African batters failed to amass double figures against a disciplined Pakistan bowling attack.

Meanwhile, when this story was filed, Pakistan were 113/4 in 30 overs, needing just three runs to clinch the consolation victory.